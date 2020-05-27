Brokerages Set DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DZSI shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the first quarter worth $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 367.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $5.81 on Friday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $124.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. Research analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

