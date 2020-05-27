Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $572,855,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,287,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,368,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,657 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,324,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

