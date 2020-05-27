Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Position Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $8,149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

