Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Cfra

Cfra cut shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

BKE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Buckle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Buckle from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

NYSE:BKE opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $727.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Buckle has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $28.52.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.67 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.52%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Buckle will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Buckle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Buckle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

