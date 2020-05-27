Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 571,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after buying an additional 101,268 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UN stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UN. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.