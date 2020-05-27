Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,104 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

