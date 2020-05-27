Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 66 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,940,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after acquiring an additional 396,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Equinix by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,310,000 after acquiring an additional 370,877 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Equinix by 9,842.2% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 343,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 339,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,032,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $658.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $672.82 and its 200-day moving average is $606.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $471.80 and a twelve month high of $715.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,434 shares of company stock worth $7,272,991. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. UBS Group increased their price target on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $630.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.89.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

