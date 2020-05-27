Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 278,447 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 71,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 349.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 97,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 76,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 143,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter.

EWH stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

