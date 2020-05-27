Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $301,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 310.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,493 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

Shares of AIA opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

