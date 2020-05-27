Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 23,823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LYFT were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 133,698 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AO Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 487,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYFT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LYFT from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of LYFT from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LYFT from $72.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

LYFT stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. LYFT Inc has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

