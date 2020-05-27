Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,099 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

