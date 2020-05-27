Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.63% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $55.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.