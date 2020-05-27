Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of New Residential Investment worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. Argus lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In related news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. New Residential Investment Corp has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

