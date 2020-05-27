Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 54,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10,211.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

