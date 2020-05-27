Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,742,000 after buying an additional 1,807,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,676,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,784,000 after buying an additional 714,447 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,415,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,878,000 after buying an additional 113,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,092,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.03.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.