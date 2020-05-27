Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,690,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 172,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 85,327 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,916,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,681 shares in the last quarter.

FIDU opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.