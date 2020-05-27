Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Nucor’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.