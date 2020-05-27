Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $239,227,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 19.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,497 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $101,209,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,203,000 after acquiring an additional 409,763 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $168.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.16. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

