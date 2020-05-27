Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Equifax by 42.1% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 23.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 33.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

EFX stock opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.51. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

