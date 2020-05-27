Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,004 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Capital World Investors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,657,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15,994.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,991 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25,090.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,966,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,233 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,102 shares during the period. 18.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

TSM opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

