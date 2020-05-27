Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,542 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000.

NYSE EFR opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

