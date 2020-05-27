Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 27,641 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,641 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.84% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,473,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 181,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of FFTY stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75.

