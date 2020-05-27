Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,679 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,647.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCAR stock opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

