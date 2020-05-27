Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 505.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,787,000 after acquiring an additional 722,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,418,000 after acquiring an additional 533,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dover by 1,710.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after acquiring an additional 532,863 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,458,000 after acquiring an additional 409,846 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV stock opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $103.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

