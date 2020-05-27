Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,903 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

FTSD opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.87. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

