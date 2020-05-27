Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,488 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 86,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 43,413 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

