Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 736 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,766 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,693,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,713 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,892,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 1,498.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 642,224 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 602,058 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 588,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

