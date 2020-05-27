Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,190 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.68% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,273,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,909,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,250,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,091,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 71,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $65.06.

