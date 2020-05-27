Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,725,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in United Rentals by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 138,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Rentals by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,492 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on URI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $137.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.27.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.