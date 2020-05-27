Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,347 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.