Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,835 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Cameco worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cameco by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Corp has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.