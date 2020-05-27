Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 460.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,988,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.39.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

