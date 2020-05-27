Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 46,898 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,420 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 46,898 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.8% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $121,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,390.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

