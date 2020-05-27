Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Downgraded by JMP Securities to “Underperform”

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPTA. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitala Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Capitala Finance stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.96. Capitala Finance has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 182.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 32.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the first quarter worth $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 2,335.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

