Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$131.63.

CJT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$118.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$120.00 price target on Cargojet and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$131.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.57. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$142.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$123.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.34.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total transaction of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

