Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.47% of Carolina Financial worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARO. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Carolina Financial by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,256,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 821,393 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 116,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.16.

NASDAQ:CARO opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $816.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. Carolina Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

