Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 17.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cavco Industries from $215.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cavco Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of CVCO opened at $186.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day moving average of $183.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.58 and a 52 week high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.26). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

