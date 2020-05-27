Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 785 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,424,000 after acquiring an additional 975,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,888,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,083,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,895,000 after acquiring an additional 401,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.