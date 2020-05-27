Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 517,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

PMM stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

