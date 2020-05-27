Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.80.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.