Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $235,000 Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25,100.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,912.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52.

