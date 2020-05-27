Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $214,000 in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,265,000 after purchasing an additional 892,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,431,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $76,067.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $6,094,041.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,966,433 shares of company stock valued at $640,957,685.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

