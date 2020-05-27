Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,012 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 34,524 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 207,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

