Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,113 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $9,420,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 147,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 68,225 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 661.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 337,236 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOK. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

