Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $54,899,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 624.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after acquiring an additional 130,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 674,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,274,000 after acquiring an additional 52,015 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,440 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSA opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.66. MSA Safety Inc has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $142.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.08.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

MSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

In other news, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $107,463.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,178.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $7,747,574. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

