Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,480 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,254,000 after buying an additional 868,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,048,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,724,000 after buying an additional 397,315 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,309,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after buying an additional 70,847 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,423,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. New Relic Inc has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $1,388,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

