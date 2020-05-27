Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,367 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,158 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,711 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of FCX opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

