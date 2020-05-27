Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases Shares of 13,150 Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,150 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,900 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The solar energy provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

