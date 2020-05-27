Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 99,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57.

