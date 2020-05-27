Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after purchasing an additional 137,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of FR stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

